UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Peshawar Seizes 200 Kg Polythene Shopping Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Administration Peshawar seizes 200 kg polythene shopping bags

District administration Peshawar Thursday took into possession 200 kilograms of polythene shopping bags during crackdown against plastic bags in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday took into possession 200 kilograms of polythene shopping bags during crackdown against plastic bags in the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-I, Asif Iqbal conducted raids on different shops on Ashraf Road and arrested four persons after taking 200 kilograms of polythene shopping bags into possession.

The provincial government has banned the use of polythene shopping bags in the province and the district administration has launched crackdown against it in wake of the directives issued by the provincial government.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has warned the trading community against the use of polythene shopping bags. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them including the arrest of the owners of shops.

Meanwhile, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) have been directed for launching crackdown against polythene shopping bags.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road All Government

Recent Stories

Putin Tasks Government With Preparing 'Reciprocal ..

6 minutes ago

Poetry function held in Punjab Institute of Langua ..

6 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company held 21306 power pil ..

6 minutes ago

Local administration vow to ensure maximum vaccina ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Foreign Ministry Warns Travelers of Viole ..

14 minutes ago

Second Round of US Skripal-Related Sanctions to Ta ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.