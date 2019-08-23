Administration Peshawar seizes 200 kg polythene shopping bags

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday took into possession 200 kilograms of polythene shopping bags during crackdown against plastic bags in the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-I, Asif Iqbal conducted raids on different shops on Ashraf Road and arrested four persons after taking 200 kilograms of polythene shopping bags into possession.

The provincial government has banned the use of polythene shopping bags in the province and the district administration has launched crackdown against it in wake of the directives issued by the provincial government.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has warned the trading community against the use of polythene shopping bags. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them including the arrest of the owners of shops.

Meanwhile, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) have been directed for launching crackdown against polythene shopping bags.