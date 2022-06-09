Administration, politicians activated to provide masses relief: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Thursday that administrative machinery and politicians had been activated to provide relief to the distressed masses due to price-hike.

Tasks have been assigned to the provincial ministers, elected representatives and political assistants to engage with the people and monitor the activities, he added.

The CM directed the elected representatives to visit every big and small city in order to ascertain the prices of essential edibles and ensure provision of commodities at fixed rates, says a news release.

He remarked that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners would be judged through the steps being taken to control prices.

Hamza Shahbaz added that monitoring process of the steps being taken for price control in every district had been started, adding that the report regarding the activities of every district would also be formulated. The decision of punish and spare would be made by taking into account the performance of every district, he revealed.

The CM maintained that those doing commendable work would be appreciated and there would be no tolerance relating to any lapse in price control. He stated that those found negligent in taking the price control steps to provide relief to masses would be heldaccountable.

The CM said that he himself was overseeing the plan to provide relief to the masses.