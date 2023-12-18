Administration prepared for upcoming general elections: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak has said that the divisional administration has completed all preparations regarding the upcoming general elections.

While talking to journalists at his office, the commissioner said the provincial government held a joint meeting with representatives of the Election Commission, divisional and district administrations, police, and political parties to set standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the upcoming elections.

All the political parties could carry out their election campaigns under the SOPs set by the provincial government, he added. The training process for AROs and ROs would be completed within a few days.

Replying to a question regarding the postponement of the anti-polio campaign in Dera Ismail Khan, the commissioner said the eradication of poliovirus from the country was a national cause. The unit-polio campaign was postponed in Dera Ismail Khan after some unfortunate incidents and due to ongoing operations being conducted to establish law and order in the area. However, he mentioned that efforts were being made by the divisional and district administrations, police, and law and force agencies to restart the polio campaign as soon as possible.

He said numerous land-related and other disputes have been going on between different local communities for the last decades. The district administrations had been directed to take all possible steps to resolve those issues through Jirgas and courts.

Moreover, the commissioner informed that the drive against power theft and recovery of PESCO arrears was successfully underway, following the instructions of the Federal government.

He informed that about 1073 electricity thieves were arrested after the registration of 1097 cases so far. An amount of over Rs 780 million has been recovered in terms of arrears in Dera Ismail Khan. He said that 24 feeders with over 80 percent losses have been closed from the grid station.

Four feeders, including Town Hall, City-I, Topanwala, and Saddar, have been cleared, which would be load-shedding-free after checking and clearance by the teams coming from out of the city. About the fertilizer crisis, the commissioner said the administration was aware of the issue and strict action would be taken against such fertilizer dealers who were involved in creating the artificial crisis.