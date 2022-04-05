UrduPoint.com

Administration Provides Low Rate Items During Ramzan: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro Tuesday said that the district administration had made elaborated arrangements for providing daily-use items to consumers at low rates during Ramzan

He was visiting a local market on Tuesday to check prices, quality and availability of vegetables, fruit, pulses and other items.

Revenue officials, TMA, members of the Market Committee and other officials were also present.

He also interacted with shoppers and enquired about arrangements, quality of commodities and prices.

He directed ACs to ensure proper quality and sale of essential items at the fixed rates during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and warned that no compromise will be made in this regard.

