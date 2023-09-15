Open Menu

Administration Rejects News About Closure Of Stalls At Lahore Railway Station

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 06:29 PM

In response to recent rumors and misleading reports, the Pakistan Railway Administration Lahore Division has issued a firm statement on Friday, refuting claims of the closure of stalls at Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):In response to recent rumors and misleading reports, the Pakistan Railway Administration Lahore Division has issued a firm statement on Friday, refuting claims of the closure of stalls at Lahore Railway Station.

The administration clarified two stalls were closed due to the expiration of their lease agreements. This action aligns with established protocols.

The administration is set to conduct a new auction, allowing the highest bidders to take possession of the closed stalls. Approximately 30 per cent of the payments have already been received in accordance with departmental policies. Despite these closures, approximately 33 stalls dealing in a variety of items remain fully operational at Lahore Railway Station.

These stalls continue to serve and facilitate passengers.

Additionally, two restaurants located on platforms 2 and 4 continue to provide dining services for travellers.

The administration denied certain sections of the media which inaccurately reported the closure of stalls without proper authorization.

Pakistan Railways vehemently rejected these baseless and misleading reports, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and adherence to established procedures. Passengers can continue to enjoy the services and conveniences offered at Lahore Railway Station without disruption, it added.

