Administration Remain Alert For Protection Of People In Monsoon: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Administration remain alert for protection of people in monsoon: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran Sunday said that the district administration was remain alert for protection of people regarding the flood situation caused due to monsoon rains.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers here.

The Commissioner said that all the district heads were active all the time and monitoring floods and rains situation.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the protective measures in Rukhshan division.

He said that on the special directive of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili,my entire team was performing its duties to protect the life and property of the people.

