Administration Removes 52 Illegal Speed-breakers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:51 PM

Administration removes 52 illegal speed-breakers

A crackdown initiated by the district administration against illegal speed breakers in different areas of Peshawar continued here on Friday, said spokesman for Deputy Commissioner Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A crackdown initiated by the district administration against illegal speed breakers in different areas of Peshawar continued here on Friday, said spokesman for Deputy Commissioner Office.

The crackdown was jointly carried out by district administration Peshawar and Town-2 staff wherein Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Zahir and Town Regulation Officer, Anwar Sadaat removed scores of illegal speed-breakers from different roads.

During the operation 52 illegal speed breakers were removed in Chamkani and Budhani areas.

The spokesman said these speed-breakers were causing road mishaps on frequent basis adding scores of complaints were received for removal of these speed breakers.

The spokesman further said that stern action will be taken against those erecting these speed breakers again.

Your Thoughts and Comments

