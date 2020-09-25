Administration removes encroachment from LRH proximity

On receiving the public complaints, the district administration has arrested four persons for making encroachments around the building of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and took the recovered items into custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :On receiving the public complaints, the district administration has arrested four persons for making encroachments around the building of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and took the recovered items into custody.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the team of district administration led by AC City raided the around areas of LRH and removed all the encroachment which created hurdles for traffic flow, ambulances and the pedestrian.

The DC said that no tolerance would be made in this regard and the arrested persons would be sent to the jail.

He also warned all the traders to keep their limits as per law otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators.