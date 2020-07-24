Administration removes encroachments

Following Directives of Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Abid Khan, a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) , Gul Bano visited Pakistan Chowk and removed encroachments

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Following Directives of Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Abid Khan, a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) , Gul Bano visited Pakistan Chowk and removed encroachments.

The team confiscated goods that were placed by vendors beyond limits of their shops. Encroachments that were hindering movement of pedestrians and traffic were also removed.

AC also visited Basic Health Unit Bijli Ghar and inspected record of medicines and attendance register of workers.

She also directed administration to follow Standard Operating Procedure relating to corona.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jehanzab Khan visited Garhi Kapoora and Shahbaz Garhi and took action against illegal cattle markets.

A team of food Authority and Assistant Commissioner, Takht Bhai, Anila Faheem visited milk shops and checked quality of dairy products. Large quantity of substandard curd and milk was discarded after checking.