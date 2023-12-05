Administration removes illegal bus stands

A team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir Secretary RTA Muhammad Shoaib raided various areas of the city and removed illegal bus stands

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir Secretary RTA Muhammad Shoaib raided various areas of the city and removed illegal bus stands.

They removed every illegally erected structure in bus stands and also transferred all the vendors of Political Road to Sasta Bazar.

The police force was present during the operation to provide help and meet any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the district administration has warned of strict action against those involved in running illegal bus stands and disturbing the pace of traffic by occupying areas for illegal bus stands.

