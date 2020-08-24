Administration removes speed breakers from Board Bazar

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Monday launched a crackdown on speed breakers by removing dozens of speed breakers from different localities, a statement said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration Monday launched a crackdown on speed breakers by removing dozens of speed breakers from different localities, a statement said.

Acting on public complaints regarding tyre burst and accidents due to heavy numbers of speed breakers installed on the roads of board Bazar, Tajabad, and Umar Gul Road, the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar directed to remove all the speed breakers from identified locations.

The teams of district administration raided the Board Bazar and removed 20 numbers of speed breakers with heavy machinery from Tajabadad and Umar Gul Road.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner has also directed all the Additional Assistant Commissioners to continue the crackdown on illegal speed breakers in Peshawar.

He said that all the illegal speed breakers should be removed earliest. He said anyone found to reconstruct the speed breakers would be sent to jail.

The residents present on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the administration and expressed pleasure over removing the speed breakers.