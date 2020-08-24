UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Removes Speed Breakers From Board Bazar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:58 PM

Administration removes speed breakers from Board Bazar

District administration Monday launched a crackdown on speed breakers by removing dozens of speed breakers from different localities, a statement said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration Monday launched a crackdown on speed breakers by removing dozens of speed breakers from different localities, a statement said.

Acting on public complaints regarding tyre burst and accidents due to heavy numbers of speed breakers installed on the roads of board Bazar, Tajabad, and Umar Gul Road, the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar directed to remove all the speed breakers from identified locations.

The teams of district administration raided the Board Bazar and removed 20 numbers of speed breakers with heavy machinery from Tajabadad and Umar Gul Road.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner has also directed all the Additional Assistant Commissioners to continue the crackdown on illegal speed breakers in Peshawar.

He said that all the illegal speed breakers should be removed earliest. He said anyone found to reconstruct the speed breakers would be sent to jail.

The residents present on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the administration and expressed pleasure over removing the speed breakers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Jail Road Umar Gul All From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

6 seconds ago

ADNOC Distribution completes development programme ..

15 minutes ago

Zamalek claim Cairo bragging rights

2 minutes ago

ML-1 project would be operational in next two mont ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Police Arrest Syrian Refugee After Attack ..

2 minutes ago

Banks disburse Rs 1,215 bn in FY 2019-20 to agri s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.