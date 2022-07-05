UrduPoint.com

Administration Removes Speed Breakers From Totalai, Jarandu

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Administration removes speed breakers from Totalai, Jarandu

BUNER, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) ::District administration Tuesday launched a crackdown on speed breakers by removing dozens of speed breakers from different localities, a statement said.

Acting on public complaints regarding tyre bursts and accidents due to heavy numbers of speed breakers installed on the roads of Totalai and Jarandu, the Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan directed to remove all the speed breakers from identified locations.

The teams of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Khadukhel Aisha Tahir raided the Totalai and Jarandu and removed 14 numbers of speed breakers with heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has also directed all the Additional Assistant Commissioners to continue the crackdown on illegal speed breakers in district Buner. He said anyone found to reconstruct the speed breakers would be sent to jail.

The residents appreciated the initiative of the administration and expressed pleasure over removing the speed breakers.

Related Topics

Jail Buner All From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

41 minutes ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

49 minutes ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

1 hour ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.