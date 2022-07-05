Administration removes speed breakers from Totalai, Jarandu

BUNER, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) ::District administration Tuesday launched a crackdown on speed breakers by removing dozens of speed breakers from different localities, a statement said.

Acting on public complaints regarding tyre bursts and accidents due to heavy numbers of speed breakers installed on the roads of Totalai and Jarandu, the Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan directed to remove all the speed breakers from identified locations.

The teams of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Khadukhel Aisha Tahir raided the Totalai and Jarandu and removed 14 numbers of speed breakers with heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has also directed all the Additional Assistant Commissioners to continue the crackdown on illegal speed breakers in district Buner. He said anyone found to reconstruct the speed breakers would be sent to jail.

The residents appreciated the initiative of the administration and expressed pleasure over removing the speed breakers.