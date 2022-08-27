Administration restores Zulm Bridge; distributes relief packages among flood victims

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) ::Like other parts of the province, the relief activities for the flood victims were underway here on Saturday and relief packages were provided to them.

The teams of district administration led by additional assistant commissioners concerned visited the Zulam Pull and filled the damaged areas of the bridge that was washed away in recent floods.

The traffic flow has been restored on Timergara-Kamrani Road.

Meanwhile, the flood victims of village Osaki have been provided relief packages by the district administration. The package consisted of a tent, mat, blanket and other grocery items, while the flood victims have been assured for financial aid.