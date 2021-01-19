UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Retrieves Graveyard Land From Occupants

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Administration retrieves graveyard land from occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III conducted joint operation against encroachments in graveyard on Daura Road and retrieved occupied land from occupants.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and TMA Town-III conducted a joint operation against encroachments made in graveyard.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During another operation, three kanal and five marla illegally occupied land of graveyard was also retrieved from the occupants. Illegal constructions inside Bana Mari graveyard were demolished by using heavy machinery while four persons were also arrested over creating hurdles in the official affairs.

The price of the retrieved land was stated to in millions of rupees.

The DC said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue and stern action would be initiated against those re-erecting them.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed the parking of three commercial buildings over using them for commercial purposes.

In this connection, the officials of the district administration along with the officers of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) inspected the parking of different plazas on University Road and sealed the parking of three plazas for their usage for other commercial purposes than parking.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Price From Million

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

24 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

26 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

35 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.