Administration retrieves graveyard land from occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III conducted joint operation against encroachments in graveyard on Daura Road and retrieved occupied land from occupants.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and TMA Town-III conducted a joint operation against encroachments made in graveyard.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During another operation, three kanal and five marla illegally occupied land of graveyard was also retrieved from the occupants. Illegal constructions inside Bana Mari graveyard were demolished by using heavy machinery while four persons were also arrested over creating hurdles in the official affairs.

The price of the retrieved land was stated to in millions of rupees.

The DC said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments would continue and stern action would be initiated against those re-erecting them.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed the parking of three commercial buildings over using them for commercial purposes.

In this connection, the officials of the district administration along with the officers of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) inspected the parking of different plazas on University Road and sealed the parking of three plazas for their usage for other commercial purposes than parking.