Administration reviews arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The teams of district administration Thursday visited various localities of the city to review and monitor security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haraam processions.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, the teams led by Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq visited different localities including Tehsil Gorgathri, Bazar-e-Kalan, Mohallah Bibi Zikri, Mohallah Fazle Haq and other areas.

The teams reviewed cleanliness, water supply from tube-wells, streetlights and steps being taken to provide facilities to mourners.

The Assistant Commissioner expressed displeasure over the pile of debris around the procession routes and directed TMA personnel to remove it from all places within 24 hours.

During the visit, citizens pointed out the damage caused to their houses during excavation of the gas pipeline to which the Assistant Commissioner assured all possible cooperation added that an inquiry would be conducted in this regard after Muharram.