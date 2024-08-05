Administration Saddar Town Holds Rally To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Town Municipal Corporation Saddar organised a rally in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir against revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.
On this occasion, the rally participants under the leadership of town vice chairman Abdul Rahman Motiwala, municipal commissioner Noor Hasan Jokhio, town council leader Sher Mohammad Kakar and Opposition leader Munir Gaddi, went from Central Office of the UC to Haqqani Chowk.
UC Vice Chairman Hamid Hussain, Atif Balu, a large number of town officers and staff were also present on this occasion.
Addressing the rally, Abdul Rehman Motiwala said that the IIOJK people have been oppressed for the past several decades and raising their voices in front of the Indian government against the atrocities and are laying down their lives.
Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio said that "the whole nation is with the Kashmiris. We salute the freedom spirit of Kashmiris and we will continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically,".
Opposition leader Muneer Gadi said that ending the special status of Kashmir is illegal and a clear violation of the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council. The participants held the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and chanting slogans of 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'.
