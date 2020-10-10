UrduPoint.com
Administration Sealed More Than 350 Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:06 PM

Administration sealed more than 350 shops

District administration Saturday sealed more than 350 shops in Dhaki Nalbandi area of inner city on violation of corona's code of conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Saturday sealed more than 350 shops in Dhaki Nalbandi area of inner city on violation of corona's code of conduct.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asgher, the team led by Assistant Commissioner Dr.

Ehtesham-ul-Haq closed the bazaar on repeated violations of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The traders of were repeatedly instructed to abide by the code of conduct set by the government for safety of coronavirus. The team also directed the traders to ensure the use of safety masks in the shops, avoid rush and strict adherence to the corona SOPs otherwise legal action would be taken.

More Stories From Pakistan

