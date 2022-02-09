Administration seals 21 illegal crushing plants

The district administration here on Wednesday sealed a total of 21 crush processing units in different parts of the city for violating rules for curbing environmental pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday sealed a total of 21 crush processing units in different parts of the city for violating rules for curbing environmental pollution.

On the directives of Peshawar High Court, the Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood deployed the teams for conduct of jointly raids by KP Environment and KP Industries departments.

The raided teams inspected different crushing units situated across the city including Village Bahadur Kalay, Badhabair, Zangali and adjacent areas. The action was taken against 21 unregistered crushing plants that were increasing environmental pollutions.

Further legal actions against the 21 seals crushing units was in progress.