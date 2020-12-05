UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Seals 39 Shops, Imposes Fines On Three Restaurants Over Violating Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Administration seals 39 shops, imposes fines on three restaurants over violating corona SOPs

District administration Saturday conducted a crackdown on violations of implementation of corona standard operation procedures (SOPs) at business places and sealed 39 shops and imposed fines on three restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Saturday conducted a crackdown on violations of implementation of corona standard operation procedures (SOPs) at business places and sealed 39 shops and imposed fines on three restaurants.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar said that the owners of sealed shops and restaurants were frequently ignoring directives of provincial government for strictly abiding social distance of six-feet and wearing masks to prevent further spread of corona pandemic.

All the assistant commissioners conducted raids in their respective areas and sealed several eateries, markets and shops in Saddar (Cantt.), University Road, Gulbahar, Kohat Road and other localities.

Some of prominent restaurants included Jani Cone, Khyber-Insaf Restaurants and 4-Season Restaurant on Cantonment area while 16 shops sealed in Saddar, 6 shops in G.T.Road, 9 in Ashraf Road and 8 shops sealed in University Road.

Related Topics

Business Road Kohat Saddar Market Government

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

World must not overlook Covid vaccines for poorer ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad records seven coronavirus deaths in a si ..

5 minutes ago

Strict measures cannot be avoided in case of raise ..

5 minutes ago

PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.