Administration seals 39 shops, imposes fines on three restaurants over violating corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Saturday conducted a crackdown on violations of implementation of corona standard operation procedures (SOPs) at business places and sealed 39 shops and imposed fines on three restaurants.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar said that the owners of sealed shops and restaurants were frequently ignoring directives of provincial government for strictly abiding social distance of six-feet and wearing masks to prevent further spread of corona pandemic.

All the assistant commissioners conducted raids in their respective areas and sealed several eateries, markets and shops in Saddar (Cantt.), University Road, Gulbahar, Kohat Road and other localities.

Some of prominent restaurants included Jani Cone, Khyber-Insaf Restaurants and 4-Season Restaurant on Cantonment area while 16 shops sealed in Saddar, 6 shops in G.T.Road, 9 in Ashraf Road and 8 shops sealed in University Road.