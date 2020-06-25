UrduPoint.com
Administration Seals 42 Shops, Two Bakeries Over Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

Administration seals 42 shops, two bakeries over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :District Administration during raids conducted in various areas of the city Thursday sealed 42 shops and two bakeries for violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Raids were conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Muhaamd Ali Asghar to monitor implementation of corona protective SOPs.

A team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Habib Ullah visited Venus match factory in Industrial Estate Hayatabad and sealed the premises after witnessing violation of SOPs.

The team also sealed shops in Karkhano market over the same reason.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir sealed two marble factories on Warsak Road for ignoring SOPs while Additional Assistant Commissioner; Kashif Jan sealed different shops in Bashirabad area for violation of district administration directives relating to corona prevention.

Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman visited Saddar markets and distributed safety masks among people. She also urged masses to support district administration in its efforts to contain corona from spreading.

