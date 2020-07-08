Administration seals academies, school

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner, Gul Bano here Wednesday visited city and sealed two academies that were opened in contravention of government directives.

District Administration sealed Haris Institute and Dells and arrested their owners for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners, Zain Ali and Gul Nawaz visited Sheikh Maltoon Town and sealed Imperial Public School. Director of the school was also arrested for violating directives of district administration regarding closure of educational institutions due to corona pandemic.