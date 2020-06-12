UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Seals Eateries For Violating SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:44 PM

Administration seals eateries for violating SOPs

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tahir Ali on Friday sealed several restaurants for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tahir Ali on Friday sealed several restaurants for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

During inspection, the AAC paid surprise visit of several markets and warned them of strict action for violating anti COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

On the instructions of DC Kohat, AAC Murad Ahmed Hoti also inspected petrol pumps and sealed one filling station at Kohat Pindi road on charges of overcharging customers and violating ban on selling petrol in bottles and cans etc.

Related Topics

Petrol Visit Road Kohat Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

10 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

16 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

16 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

1 hour ago

French Defense Ministry to Invest $131,000 in Inno ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.