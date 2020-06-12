Administration seals eateries for violating SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tahir Ali on Friday sealed several restaurants for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

During inspection, the AAC paid surprise visit of several markets and warned them of strict action for violating anti COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

On the instructions of DC Kohat, AAC Murad Ahmed Hoti also inspected petrol pumps and sealed one filling station at Kohat Pindi road on charges of overcharging customers and violating ban on selling petrol in bottles and cans etc.