Administration Seals Hundreds Of Eateries, Shops Over Violating Corona SOPs.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:45 PM

District administration Monday conducted a crackdown on violations of implementation of corona standard operation procedures (SoPs) in business places and sealed hundreds of superstores, shops and eateries around the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ):District administration Monday conducted a crackdown on violations of implementation of corona standard operation procedures (SoPs) in business places and sealed hundreds of superstores, shops and eateries around the city.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar said that the owners of sealed shops and restaurants were frequently ignoring directives of provincial government for strictly abiding social distance of six-feet and wearing masks to prevent further spread of corona pandemic.

All the assistant commissioners raided their respective areas and sealed several eateries, markets and shops in Yakkatoot, Kohati, Cantt. Matani, Charsadda Road, Gulbahar, Kohat Road and other localities.

Some of prominent eateries and shops included Jalil Kabab and P2P1 Restaurant in Gulbahar, City Restaurant on G.T.Road, Allied Bank Kohat Road Branch, three bakeries and seven restaurants in Charsadda Road, while in Kharkhano Market 250 shops in National Plaza, 200 shops in Makka Plaza, D-Watson and Wadood Sons were also sealed.

