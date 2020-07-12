Administration seals market over violation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan has sealed Ghareeb Market over violation of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here Sunday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Gul Bano visited different localities of the city and inspected various bazaars and markets. She sealed Ghareeb Market over violation of SOPs.