UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Seals Nine Petrol Pumps, Arrests Managers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:14 PM

Administration seals nine petrol pumps, arrests managers

The district administration here Monday sealed four petrol pumps after arresting the managers in urban areas of the cantonment's jurisdiction for operating unregistered filling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration here Monday sealed four petrol pumps after arresting the managers in urban areas of the cantonment's jurisdiction for operating unregistered filling stations.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner (Cantt.

) inspected many petrol filling stations situated on Phandu Road, Och Nehr Road and Surizai areas.

Managers of four filling stations were arrested for filling less than the stipulated quantity of fuel and the filling stations were sealed.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner while inspecting legal documents has arrested the managers of five petrol filling stations and sealed their pumps located on Kohat Road.

Related Topics

Petrol Road Kohat

Recent Stories

Emirates Oncology Society hosts panel discussion o ..

16 minutes ago

DHA organises webinar on robust performance manage ..

31 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed concludes series of visits to ..

46 minutes ago

Trump's press secretary tests positive for Covid-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Jhal Magsi

2 minutes ago

Teachers,students staged protest against closure o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.