Administration seals nine petrol pumps, arrests managers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration here Monday sealed four petrol pumps after arresting the managers in urban areas of the cantonment's jurisdiction for operating unregistered filling stations.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner (Cantt.

) inspected many petrol filling stations situated on Phandu Road, Och Nehr Road and Surizai areas.

Managers of four filling stations were arrested for filling less than the stipulated quantity of fuel and the filling stations were sealed.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner while inspecting legal documents has arrested the managers of five petrol filling stations and sealed their pumps located on Kohat Road.