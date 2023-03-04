Administration seals offices of illegal housing society

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Mardan sealed illegal housing society and urged the people to avoid doing business with illegal housing societies.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner ((AC) Headquarters, Mardan Junaid Khalid along with Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mardan, Naveed Khan and other officials visited various housing societies and sealed Al-Jannat Homes Housing Society for noting meeting legal requirements.

The district administration has also removed banners of the society to prevent fraud with the people.

The action has been taken on complaints that most housing societies are illegally operating across the district, which have neighbor obtained formal approval from the concerned department nor have been issued any no objection certificate (NoC).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has directed the continuation of operation against illegal housing societies and has also informed the people against business with such schemes.