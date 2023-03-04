UrduPoint.com

Administration Seals Offices Of Illegal Housing Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Administration seals offices of illegal housing society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Mardan sealed illegal housing society and urged the people to avoid doing business with illegal housing societies.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner ((AC) Headquarters, Mardan Junaid Khalid along with Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Mardan, Naveed Khan and other officials visited various housing societies and sealed Al-Jannat Homes Housing Society for noting meeting legal requirements.

The district administration has also removed banners of the society to prevent fraud with the people.

The action has been taken on complaints that most housing societies are illegally operating across the district, which have neighbor obtained formal approval from the concerned department nor have been issued any no objection certificate (NoC).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has directed the continuation of operation against illegal housing societies and has also informed the people against business with such schemes.

Related Topics

Business Mardan From Housing

Recent Stories

Andy Flower talks about status of Multan Sultan in ..

Andy Flower talks about status of Multan Sultan in HBL PSL 8

20 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker leads Parliamentary Division delegatio ..

FNC Speaker leads Parliamentary Division delegation participating in IPU meeting

42 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria on election win

57 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers condolences over victims of f ..

57 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all ..

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.