Administration Seizes 200 Bags Of Subsidized Flour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Administration seizes 200 bags of subsidized flour

The Additional Assistant Commissioner ((AC) -I Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Monday conducted a raid on a wheat flour shop at Timergara bypass and seized at least 200 bags of subsidized wheat flour and sealed the shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Additional Assistant Commissioner ((AC) -I Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Monday conducted a raid on a wheat flour shop at Timergara bypass and seized at least 200 bags of subsidized wheat flour and sealed the shop.

The Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal has directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) to keep vigilant eyes on the transportation and distribution of subsidized flour and Sugar in the district so that to control the price hiking.

