UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Seizes 2,000 Hazardous Shopping Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:12 PM

Administration seizes 2,000 hazardous shopping bags

The district administration during an action in Charsadda Bazaar seized 2,000 hazardous shopping bags and issued stern warning to shopkeepers to avoid using such plastic bags in larger interest of general public

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration during an action in Charsadda Bazaar seized 2,000 hazardous shopping bags and issued stern warning to shopkeepers to avoid using such plastic bags in larger interest of general public.

Taking action on special directives issued by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Abdul Qadir Shah, the AC Abdul Wahab Khalil raided Sultan Goods godown and confiscated the illegal shopping bags.

Talking to media persons, the AC said shopkeepers playing with public health would be dealt with iron hands.

He said the use of shopping bags with government stamp must be ensured adding that stern action would be initiated against those packing items in shopping bags with fake stamps.

Related Topics

Charsadda Media Government

Recent Stories

Brother kills brother in Sharaqpur Sharif

25 seconds ago

Opposition united to serve their own 'personal int ..

27 seconds ago

One man gunned down over family dispute in Quetta

29 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) sets August 19 ..

30 seconds ago

Tabreed reports solid results for H1 2019 with und ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.