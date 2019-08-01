Administration seizes 2,000 hazardous shopping bags

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The district administration during an action in Charsadda Bazaar seized 2,000 hazardous shopping bags and issued stern warning to shopkeepers to avoid using such plastic bags in larger interest of general public.

Taking action on special directives issued by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Abdul Qadir Shah, the AC Abdul Wahab Khalil raided Sultan Goods godown and confiscated the illegal shopping bags.

Talking to media persons, the AC said shopkeepers playing with public health would be dealt with iron hands.

He said the use of shopping bags with government stamp must be ensured adding that stern action would be initiated against those packing items in shopping bags with fake stamps.