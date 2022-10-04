Administration sets up stalls of milled flour

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The administration district South has set up stalls at various locations in all the five sub-divisions of district South to ensure delivery of milled flour at official rates.

The stalls are being established on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Muhammad Saeed Laghari, said a statement on Tuesday.

All the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of district South are engaged in making milled flour available to the public at official rates in their respective areas .

Stalls are established at Karachi Press Club, Fowara Chowk, Naiyaabad, urdu Bazar, Lee Market, Bakra Piri Lyari, Garden, Clifton and other areas.

It should be noted that a 10 kg bag of milled flour is being sold to the public at Rs 650 by the Sindh food Department and Pakistan Flour Mills Association (Sindh Zone).