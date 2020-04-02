UrduPoint.com
Administration Shifts Three Corona Patients To Hospital From Airport Housing Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

District Administration on Thursday shifted three corona patients to hospital while three other family members were sent to home quarantine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration on Thursday shifted three corona patients to hospital while three other family members were sent to home quarantine.

According to a District Administration spokesman, a team of District Health Department conducted corona tests of six suspected patients at Airport Housing Society while the patients namely Adalat Khan, 66 years old, Razia Bibi, 65 years and a two-year old child namely Eman Zahor whose test reports were positive, shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

He said, three other persons of the family including Arfa, 32-year, Zahor 30-year and Komal 30-year whose corona test reports were negative they were sent to home quarantine.

He said that in order to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area, the street where they were living was also sealed.

