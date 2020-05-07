UrduPoint.com
Administration South Waziristan Issued Warning To Filling Stations On Overpricing

Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Administration South Waziristan Tribal District on Wednesday issued warning to those filling stations where overpricing was noticed.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Ladha visited various areas including Sararogha and Makin of Ladha Sub Division where different filling stations were checked, said a press release.

Instructions were also issued to follow the government rate so as to ensure the benefits to general public due to recent decrease in fuel prices.

