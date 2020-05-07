Administration South Waziristan issued warning to filling stations on overpricing

Administration South Waziristan Tribal District on Wednesday issued warning to those filling stations where overpricing was noticed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Administration South Waziristan Tribal District on Wednesday issued warning to those filling stations where overpricing was noticed.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Assistant Commissioner Ladha visited various areas including Sararogha and Makin of Ladha Sub Division where different filling stations were checked, said a press release.

Instructions were also issued to follow the government rate so as to ensure the benefits to general public due to recent decrease in fuel prices.