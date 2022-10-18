Administration started crackdown against black-marketing of medicines

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan launched a crackdown against medicine stores on Tuesday for black-marketing of Panadol tablets and imposed heavy fines on medical stores involved in the illegal practice.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif had received public complaints about the sale of Panadol tablets in black over which he directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Ayesha Tahir and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Junaid Iqbal and Buraq Awan for conducting raid on medicine plazas of Tehsil Katlang.

The officers of district administration checked the availability of Panadol and overcharging by pharmacy shops.

During checking they imposed heavy fines on black marketers and those creating artificial shortages of the tablets. The pharmacies were directed to charge Rs.30/- per packet from buyers.