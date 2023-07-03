Open Menu

Administration Starts Crackdown Against Overpricing Of Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Administration starts crackdown against overpricing of milk

On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the administration, on Monday started a crackdown against the milk sellers violating the official price in all the districts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the administration, on Monday started a crackdown against the milk sellers violating the official price in all the districts of Karachi.

The commissioner, on reports of an increase in the price of milk arbitrarily by the milk sellers, has directed all the deputy commissioners to monitor the availability of milk at official rates and ensure that consumers get milk at the fixed price of Rs.180 per litre, said a statement issued here.

Following the directives, assistant commissioners of all the districts of Karachi carried out the action to ensure implementation of fixed prices of milk and under their supervision milk was sold to consumers at the rate of Rs.

180 per litre.

The commissioner directed all the concerned officers to stay in the field particularly checking the prices of milk and submit the action report.

He further instructed that if any seller was found violating the official price, the concerned officials should ensure sell off milk at a fixed price under their supervision.

Related Topics

Karachi Price All

Recent Stories

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha ..

RTA lifts over 6 million riders during Eid Al Adha 1444 AH

7 minutes ago
 Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to ..

Shadman Police Station attack: ATC grants bail to PTI activist

14 minutes ago
 Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to h ..

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to hold two-day conference on popu ..

15 minutes ago
 KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merge ..

KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merged areas

15 minutes ago
 Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabd ..

Two killed in two different incidents in Hassanabdal

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.34 billion

17 minutes ago
Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more lik ..

Rain, gusty winds turns weather pleasant, more likely

15 minutes ago
 Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons ..

Israel Defense Forces Uncover Explosives, Weapons in Mosque in West Bank's Jenin

17 minutes ago
 Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian ..

Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Secu ..

21 minutes ago
 Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pendi ..

Decision on Zelenskyy's Visit to NATO Summit Pending - Spokesman

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Na ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as ..

21 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

Rescue 1122 rescues 156,886 victims in June

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan