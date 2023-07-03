Administration starts crackdown against overpricing of milk

On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the administration, on Monday started a crackdown against the milk sellers violating the official price in all the districts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the administration, on Monday started a crackdown against the milk sellers violating the official price in all the districts of Karachi.

The commissioner, on reports of an increase in the price of milk arbitrarily by the milk sellers, has directed all the deputy commissioners to monitor the availability of milk at official rates and ensure that consumers get milk at the fixed price of Rs.180 per litre, said a statement issued here.

Following the directives, assistant commissioners of all the districts of Karachi carried out the action to ensure implementation of fixed prices of milk and under their supervision milk was sold to consumers at the rate of Rs.

180 per litre.

The commissioner directed all the concerned officers to stay in the field particularly checking the prices of milk and submit the action report.

He further instructed that if any seller was found violating the official price, the concerned officials should ensure sell off milk at a fixed price under their supervision.