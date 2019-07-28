UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Stresses For Following Official Price List

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 12:50 PM

Administration stresses for following official price list

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Astore Sher Afzal directed the officials of Price Control Committee to implement the official prices in all the markets.

AC Sher Afzal after meeting, talking to media on Sunday said that we are serving the people of Astore in all manners and we had strictly ask the shopkeepers and wholesalers to sell their goods according to the rates given by price control committee Astore.

He said that if any shopkeeper found selling the products other than the price given by price control committee then a strict action would be taken against him.

Related Topics

Price Sunday Market Media All

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

13 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

13 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.