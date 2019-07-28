Administration stresses for following official price list

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Astore Sher Afzal directed the officials of Price Control Committee to implement the official prices in all the markets.

AC Sher Afzal after meeting, talking to media on Sunday said that we are serving the people of Astore in all manners and we had strictly ask the shopkeepers and wholesalers to sell their goods according to the rates given by price control committee Astore.

He said that if any shopkeeper found selling the products other than the price given by price control committee then a strict action would be taken against him.