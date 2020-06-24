UrduPoint.com
Administration Successfully Transferred Rs 1884.852 Mln To 157,071 Persons Under Ehsaas Program

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:35 PM

Rawalpindi district administration successfully transferred Rs 1884.852 million to 157,071 persons, Rs 12,000 each under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide financial assistance to the deserving families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district administration successfully transferred Rs 1884.852 million to 157,071 persons, Rs 12,000 each under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide financial assistance to the deserving families.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration made all out efforts to make the program successful here like other parts of the country.

The administration provided cash Rs 12,000 to deserving persons in seven tehsils of the district under the programme.

He said, 26 centers were set up for Rawalpindi district including tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said, the poor families received cash from 26 points in Rawalpindi district while the cash was disbursed among the deserving families affected by the lockdown.

He informed that 14 centers were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

The safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries arriving to collect cash assistance is the top priority of the government, he said adding, to ensure coronavirus protective measures during payment operations, special disbursement arrangements were put in place in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected. This assistance was meant to help them buy rations, he added.

