Administration Take All-out Measures To Safeguard The Lives Of People: Mayor Sukkur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

Administration take all-out measures to safeguard the lives of people: Mayor Sukkur

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has said district administration Sukkur has taken all-out measures to safeguard the lives of people and every possible measure will be taken in future as well to protect the masses from the coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has said district administration Sukkur has taken all-out measures to safeguard the lives of people and every possible measure will be taken in future as well to protect the masses from the coronavirus. The administration is standing by with the people of the Sukkur at this difficult time and will not leave them alone.

Talking to APP here on Friday, the Mayor said due to lockdown, he has decided to distribute ration of worth Rs 15 million among the poor to keep their kitchen running adding that a camp also established to distribute ration bags from where onward supply of the bags all over the district have been made.

The quality of food items and their quantity as agreed by the committee have been ensured.

He said that we are not those who left the people in difficult times and the measures which are being taken by the government are meant for safeguarding the lives of people.

He appealed to the citizens to ensure hundred per cent implementation of lockdown for the sake of collective safety of the nation. Today's social distancing will save us from the agony of a permanent separation, Mayor added.

