Administration takes action against flour mills for creating artificial shortage

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The local administration special teams on Wednesday took action against flour mills for creating artificial shortage of flour in Hassanabdal and sealed the mills besides seizing their stock of wheat.

A special team led by assistant commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja along with officials of the food Department, municipal committee, police and special branch raided the flour mills in the city and sealed four flour mills.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja warned that the flour mills would not be allowed to promote black marketing and selling flour at high rates.

He said that a 20kg flour bag was available at Rs 860 and if citizens had complaints against overcharging than they contact him. "There was no room for black marketers", he warned. The government was spending millions of rupees on the subsidy of flour, he added.