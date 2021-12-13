UrduPoint.com

Administration Takes Measures To Ensure Flour At Subsidised Rates

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:57 PM

Administration takes measures to ensure flour at subsidised rates

The district administration Kohat is taking concrete measures to provide quality food items to people at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration Kohat is taking concrete measures to provide quality food items to people at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, District Food Controller Muhammad Arshad paid surprise visit to flour mills in the district and checked quality and price of the subsidized flour.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration was committed to extend relief to people adding that no compromise would be made in this regard.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure that flour was available for people at subsidised rates and its quality and weight should be strictly checked.

He said the district administration was taking effective measures to ensure that retailers sold edible items at officially-prescribed rates.The concerned department's teams paid regular visits to markets and checked commodities' prices and quality, he informed.

