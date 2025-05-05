Administration takes out Kashmir solidarity rally in Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) District Administration Hub along with Mayor Municipal Corporation Hub Wadera Babu Faiz Muhammad Sheikh and Chairman District Council Pakistan Peoples Party leader Javed Jamali took out Kashmir solidarity rally on Monday.

The rally was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hub Sarbland Khan Hub, civil society representatives, PPP councilors, and thousands of people from the minority community.

The rally started from the premises of the Assistant Commissioner's office. The participants of the rally raised slogans in favor of Kashmir and also chanted slogans against Modi. and it marched different routs of the RCD highway after accumulating Lasbela Press Club.

Addressing the rally participants, Mayor Municipal Corporation Hub Wadera Babu Faiz Muhammad Sheikh said that the people of Balochistan and the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party stand with the Kashmiris till freedom of Kashmir.

He said that India wanted to crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiris by force saying that India is oppressing the Kashmiri people by resorting to false flag operation in Pahalgam, we have come out with shrouds on our heads to support the Kashmiris.

The people of Balochistan are with the institutions and youth of the Pakistani army present on the border to protect the integrity of the country, he said adding that if India tries to impose war, the Hindu community of Pakistan would also be with the Pakistani army.

Molchand Lasi said in his speech that the Hindu community in Pakistan enjoys more respect and status than in India.

He said that the participation of millions of Hindu pilgrims in the Hinglaj Mela has proven that Pakistan is a safe country for minorities.

Chairman Hub Civil Society Hazrat Maulana Yaqoob Sasoli said in his speech that the people of occupied Kashmir are keeping the Kashmir freedom movement alive by making their blood sacrifices.

More than fifty thousand people have lost their lives. India is usurping the rights of Kashmiris by imposing 0, 7 million troops on occupied Kashmir, he maintained.

He said that we appeal to the international community to stop India from such aggressive steps saying that the international community should play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the would and wishes of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Addressing the participants of the grand and successful rally, speakers expressed their resolve that if the war is imposed, this time they would enter New Delhi and inflict a crushing defeat on the Indian army.