Administration Taking Measures To Prevent Provocation During Muharram: ADC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah has said that measures were being taken to prevent provocation among youth as the Dera Ismail Khan was one of the sensitive districts in the province.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting with Shia elders and caretakers of different Thallas held here at Circuit House Dera which was also attended by JUI-F District President Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, public representatives, officers and representatives of different departments including Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and others.

The ADC said that no compromise would be made in maintaining the peace of the city and the miscreants would be dealt with iron hands.

He said there was a need for inter-Muslim unity, solidarity and brotherhood so that no enemy could succeed in their nefarious designs.

During the meeting, the Shia elders and caretakers of the Thallas pointed out various problems related to the arrangements of Muharram. Which, the ADC said that all the relevant departments including the administration were performing their duties in a good manner.

It was told that the Rescue 1122 and Health Department would be remaining on alert during Muharram. Similarly, the police department has formulated a fool-proof security plan and more personnel would be deployed at the entrance points of the city.

The departments concerned were using their resources to ensure the cleanliness and drainage of various places, streets, especially on the procession routes in the city.

On this occasion, the participants assured their full cooperation with the administration, police and other institutions.

