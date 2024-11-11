Open Menu

Administration Taking Steps To Mitigate Smog: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Divisional administration is taking anti-smog measures vigorously to mitigate the effects caused by it

In a statement issued here Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan said on Monday that 7 cases of stubble burning were reported against which FIRs were registered besides imposition of Rs90,000 on violators in first 10 days of November in the division.

She said that inspection of 1410 brick kilns was conducted while 866 notices were issued and 74 were sealed besides 439 FIRs. Water was also discharged in 5 brick kilns whereas 53 were demolished and Rs 4.

8 million fine was imposed on them, the commissioner said and added that

a total of 595 industrial units were check and 251 notices were issued while 15 were sealed and two were demolished.

She informed that Secretary RTA inspected 10,637 vehicles, 2,692 challans were issued and 982 commercial vehicles were halted while Rs5.67 million fine was charged.

Traffic police inspected 25,885 vehicles, 1,407 were challaned besides 1,334 vehicles were halted besides a fine of Rs 28 million, she maintained. Entry of heavy traffic into the city has been blocked at 6 locations, she concluded.

