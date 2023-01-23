UrduPoint.com

Administration To Construct Bomb-proof Wall For Iranian Consulate

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 06:04 PM

District Administration Peshawar has decided to construct a bomb-proof external boundary wall for the Iranian Consulate and removal of hurdles in front of the facility to improve the flow of vehicular traffic in University Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :District Administration Peshawar has decided to construct a bomb-proof external boundary wall for the Iranian Consulate and removal of hurdles in front of the facility to improve the flow of vehicular traffic in University Town.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Assistant Chief Protocol Officer (Foreign Office), SP Cantonment and Assistant Commissioner University Town, the Director West City Metropolitan were also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar was informed that PC-I of construction of the external wall of Iranian Consulate to improve its security has been completed and work on the project after meeting all legal requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the beginning of the construction of all after fulfilling legal procedures and removal of the security blockade after the construction of a road to improve the flow of traffic in University Town.

