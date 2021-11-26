UrduPoint.com

Administration To Continue Efforts For Elimination Of Polio

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

Administration to continue efforts for elimination of polio

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday assured a delegation of Polio Oversight Board that city administration would continue its efforts with commitment to achieve the target of eliminating polio virus to make the country polio free.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting held at his office attended among others by the 13 member delegation of Polio Oversight Board headed by the chair of board Chris Elias.

Other who attended the meeting included Dr. John Vertefeuille, Branch Chief, Polio Eradication, GID, CDC, Peter MacDougall, Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada, Michael McGovern, Chair, IPPC, Rotary International, Dr.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director, WHO and Dr. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director, UNICEF, Coordinator of National Emergency Operation Centre Shehzad Baig, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawwad Muzaffar, all deputy commissioners, Coordinator EOC Sindh Fayaz Abbasi and senior officials of health department.

The delegation appreciated the efforts being made by city administration and all deputy commissioners.

They said work done by city administration was commendable and their visit to this office was a token of appreciation to the administration.

The meeting also discussed the ideas to cover the missed and refusals cases to ensure 100 percent vaccination.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Polio Canada Visit George All

Recent Stories

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

12 minutes ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

15 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

19 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

20 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.