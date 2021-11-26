Administration to continue efforts for elimination of polio

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday assured a delegation of Polio Oversight Board that city administration would continue its efforts with commitment to achieve the target of eliminating polio virus to make the country polio free.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting held at his office attended among others by the 13 member delegation of Polio Oversight Board headed by the chair of board Chris Elias.

Other who attended the meeting included Dr. John Vertefeuille, Branch Chief, Polio Eradication, GID, CDC, Peter MacDougall, Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada, Michael McGovern, Chair, IPPC, Rotary International, Dr.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director, WHO and Dr. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director, UNICEF, Coordinator of National Emergency Operation Centre Shehzad Baig, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawwad Muzaffar, all deputy commissioners, Coordinator EOC Sindh Fayaz Abbasi and senior officials of health department.

The delegation appreciated the efforts being made by city administration and all deputy commissioners.

They said work done by city administration was commendable and their visit to this office was a token of appreciation to the administration.

The meeting also discussed the ideas to cover the missed and refusals cases to ensure 100 percent vaccination.