Administration to handover 1188 rehabilitated drug addicts to families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has convened a crucial meeting regarding the handing over of rehabilitated drug addicts to their families on Tuesday.

1188 under treatment drug addicts in various rehabilitation centres of Peshawar. Out of them 446 belong to the provincial metropolis while remaining hailing from Punjab, Sind, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and neighbouring country Afghanistan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The drug addicts, who will be discharged on completion of their treatment on August 25 also include 38 minors and 13 women.

Beside the generation of employment opportunities for the rehabilitated drug addicts, the meeting will also evolve strategies for their handing over to their families to prevent their return towards addiction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, District Officer Social Welfare, managers of rehabilitation centres and representatives of other concerned organizations are invited to the meeting.