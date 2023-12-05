Open Menu

Administration To Help Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Administration to help persons with disabilities

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro has said on Tuesday that the district administration is fully aware of the needs of persons with disabilities and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities

While talking to a group of persons with disabilities at his office, the additional deputy commissioner said soon, the government will launch a new programme for special persons. He further deliberated that discrimination against any category of persons with different abilities is not our policy.

