Administration to help persons with disabilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro has said on Tuesday that the district administration is fully aware of the needs of persons with disabilities and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

While talking to a group of persons with disabilities at his office, the additional deputy commissioner said soon, the government will launch a new programme for special persons. He further deliberated that discrimination against any category of persons with different abilities is not our policy.