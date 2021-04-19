Administration to implement court order regarding encroachments: Commissioner

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday said that the administration will implement the orders of the apex court and remove all types of encroachments from Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday said that the administration will implement the orders of the apex court and remove all types of encroachments from Hyderabad.

The Commissioner stated this while presiding over a meeting here at his office, regarding removal of encroachments and installation of all such electric poles to suitable place which creating hurdles in smooth traffic flow.

The meeting which attended among others by the member National Electric Power Regulator Authority from Sindh Rafique Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chief Engineer HESCO Zahid Mughal and Municpal Commissioner HMC Zahid Hussain Khawaja discussed at length the issue of electric poles which creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in different parts of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner formed a committee comprising representatives of NEPRA, HESCO, HMC and Revenue Department which will conduct survey of Autobahn Road and Wadhu Wah Road Qasimabad and submit report regarding uprooting of electric poles with installation to suitable places.