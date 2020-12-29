UrduPoint.com
Administration To Launch Crackdown Against Marriage Halls Using Parking Area As Open Space

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Administration to launch crackdown against marriage halls using parking area as open space

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to launch a grand operation against marriage halls involved in violating the Corona SOPs by declaring the parking area as open space.

According to a survey conducted by APP, dozens of weddings hall on Chakri Road, Sadiqabad, Adayala Road, Kayani Road,Tench Bhatta, People's Colony, Misryal, Dhok Syedan Road and other areas do not have open space and the owners of these wedding halls have deceived the administration by declaring the parking lot as open space.

In these halls, the wedding ceremonies were also not taking place in the open air and were being held inside the halls while open space has been used, by installing illuminating lights around the parking lot, only to show the administration the house fair.

An official told APP that irresponsible behavior of others must not be allowed that put others' health at risk.

The lists of these marriage who were clearly violating the Corona SOPs are being compiled along with the evidence and next week such marriage halls would be sealed besides slapping them with heavy fines, he added.

