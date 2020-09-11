Administration to remove illegal fences around educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi District Administration on Friday launched a special operation to remove encroachments from different areas particularly from surrounding areas of educational institutions

According to details, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. �Muhammd Mehmood today visited sixth road and removed illegal fences installed on right-of-ways or beyond plot boundaries around Sidique Public school, Lahore Grammer public school, Punjab College of Commerce, The Educators school, Jinnah Institute and others as they were creating problems for the road users.

He said, the educational institutions located at sixth road and adjacent areas had occupied the green belts and footpaths and placed illegal barriers, causing severe traffic problems in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to the rules violators.

The Commissioner also visited congested Bhabra Bazaar locality and inspected historical building 'Sujan Singh Haveli'.

He said that there are several historical buildings in the city which would be rehabilitated and renovated.

Mehmood said, "We should preserve the historical places and make them attractive destination for the tourists."