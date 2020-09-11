UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration To Remove Illegal Fences Around Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Administration to remove illegal fences around educational institutions

Rawalpindi District Administration on Friday launched a special operation to remove encroachments from different areas particularly from surrounding areas of educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Friday launched a special operation to remove encroachments from different areas particularly from surrounding areas of educational institutions.

According to details, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt. �Muhammd Mehmood today visited sixth road and removed illegal fences installed on right-of-ways or beyond plot boundaries around Sidique Public school, Lahore Grammer public school, Punjab College of Commerce, The Educators school, Jinnah Institute and others as they were creating problems for the road users.

He said, the educational institutions located at sixth road and adjacent areas had occupied the green belts and footpaths and placed illegal barriers, causing severe traffic problems in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to the rules violators.

The Commissioner also visited congested Bhabra Bazaar locality and inspected historical building 'Sujan Singh Haveli'.

He said that there are several historical buildings in the city which would be rehabilitated and renovated.

Mehmood said, "We should preserve the historical places and make them attractive destination for the tourists."

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Road Traffic Rawalpindi Commerce From

Recent Stories

CEO DRAP assures full support to pharmacist profes ..

5 seconds ago

Petition moved against Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad ..

6 seconds ago

PCM fines 76 shops for overcharging

8 seconds ago

Communications & Works minister pays homage to Qua ..

9 seconds ago

PTI govt to transform country as envisioned by Qua ..

11 seconds ago

River Indus continues to run in medium, low flood: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.