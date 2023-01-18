Administration to resolve citizens' problems at earliest: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan on Wednesday said that all efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at the earliest.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation comprising elders from Darazinda Tehsil who called on him here at his office.

During the meeting, the elders highlighted various issues in their area and said that solid measures needed to be taken for addressing them.

The deputy commissioner said it was the top priority of the district administration to extend relief to citizens and assured them that effective measures would be taken for addressing problems and grievances in their area.

The delegation also shared suggestions for the development of the area and the welfare of people, while DC said that due consideration would be given to their proposals to further expedite the pace of development.

He said that all concerned officials had been directed to take prompt measures for ensuring efficient public service delivery and in this, no negligence would be tolerated.