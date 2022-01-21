Administration to seek civil society role for anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Haibullah Arif Friday said that the district administration would seek the services of clerics, media persons, teachers, patwaris and local elites to persuade parents for administering polio drops to their children and minimize the number of refusal cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Haibullah Arif Friday said that the district administration would seek the services of clerics, media persons, teachers, patwaris and local elites to persuade parents for administering polio drops to their children and minimize the number of refusal cases.

He was addressing a media briefing and National Immunization Drive (NID) against polio in DC Office. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC (Finance) Nek Mohammad, N Staff Officer Dr Farman and Coordinator Dr Imtiaz, the representatives of health department and media organizations were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that polio is a crippling disease and under the supervision of district administration, health and other departments and efforts of other stakeholders is near eradication.

He said that a five-day long anti-polio drive would be initiated from Monday (January 24, 2022). During the drive he said that 553,401 children of age below 5 years would be administered polio drops. He said that 1607 mobile, 93 fixed, 51 transit, 8 roaming, 88 UCMOs and 422 supervisory teams would administer vaccine to children.

He said that these teams will carry a door to door campaign to administer polio drops to children under a tight security.

He said that keeping in view the security risk, the district administration has banned pillion riding, tinted glasses' vehicles and display of arms to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.